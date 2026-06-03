The killing of Nigerians in South Africa

The report by Nigerian community in South Africa that at least 105 Nigerians have been killed in their host country over the past seven years amid recurring xenophobic attacks against migrants is disturbing and demands appropriate action from both countries. Though the figure could be conservative given the chances of unreported incidents, the attacks on immigrants and their livelihoods in South Africa are condemnable.

The alert regarding the assaults on Nigerians is contained in a statement signed by leaders of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), Smart Nwobi, and the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), Frank Onyekwelu. The group made the revelation following the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) report attributed to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), which reportedly claimed that migrants were not being killed in South Africa.

The community insisted that Nigerians and other foreign nationals had repeatedly been victims of xenophobic violence, including mob attacks, shootings, vigilante actions and alleged unlawful use of force. It cited available community records which showed that in 2019, several Nigerian businesses, shops and vehicles were destroyed during xenophobic unrest in Johannesburg, with about 12 Nigerians reportedly killed in the violence. The statement added that in 2022, more than 17 Nigerians allegedly died in violent attacks, vigilante actions and alleged misconduct by security personnel. It further stated that over 40 Nigerians were killed in 2023 in incidents involving mob violence, police-related allegations and unresolved violent encounters.

It also alleged that about eight Nigerians died under tragic circumstances in 2024, while another eight reportedly lost their lives in 2025 in shootings, violent confrontations and deaths in custody. The community added that from January 2026 to date, over 20 Nigerians had reportedly been killed in incidents involving security personnel, criminal attacks or suspected extra-judicial actions.

The killings have been recurrent and worrisome. Since 2012, Nigerians living in South Africa, have become objects of attack and in some cases, extra-judicial killing. The latest outbreak of violence in the country, which began on April 20, 2026, led to mob attacks on shops, destruction of property and killing of African immigrants. Several Nigerians reportedly lost goods worth millions of naira. The barbaric killings have continued simply because the perpetrators have not been punished by the South African authorities.

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We call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to rein in those behind the xenophobic attacks and destruction of shops owned by Nigerians and other Africans living in the country. The federal government should intervene and stop forthwith the incessant killing of Nigerians in South Africa. Nigeria and South Africa have come a long way in bilateral relations and collaborations. As Africa’s two largest economies, both nations frequently interface on peace, security and other issues of interest for the continent. They also share in trade and other economic relations.

Nigeria primarily exports crude oil to South Africa, while South Africa exports a diverse range of manufactured goods and services. Major South African companies such as the MTN, Multichoice/DSTV, and various retail firms operate and thrive in Nigeria. Both nations have other areas of collaboration that include mining, capacity building, and digital connectivity.

Historically, Nigeria has demonstrated enormous goodwill to South Africa. At the height of the decolonisation struggle in the Southern Africa and particularly, the fight against the obnoxious apartheid regime in South Africa, Nigeria immensely supported the liberation struggle in the country. Even when leading Western countries at the time, saw nothing wrong in the atrocious white minority regime in the country, Nigeria rallied other countries in Africa and beyond to ensure justice in South Africa. Apart from standing as a vocal champion of the anti-apartheid movement, Nigeria showed solidarity with South Africa in heavily financing liberation movements and providing safe haven for exiles.

There is need to end the xenophobic violence in South Africa. President Bola Tinubu and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, should find ways of ending the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, and bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime and their sponsors to justice. The South African government must protect all people in the country, including foreigners. There is need for South African authorities to strengthen efforts to protect the rights and lives of all residents, regardless of nationality or immigration status. Citizens and foreign nationals in the country deserve equal protection under the law. We agree with the Nigerian community in South Africa that no society can thrive where fear, mob justice or unlawful violence are normalised.

Let there be thorough, transparent and impartial investigations into all reported cases of violence, deaths in custody and alleged extra-judicial killings in the country. Authorities in South Africa should put in place measures to curb xenophobic violence, mob justice and unlawful conduct by individuals or security operatives in the country.