Terrorists attack Ondo community, kidnap monarch, shoot wife

15 June 2026 4:04 am WAT

Rapheal By
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GUNMEN

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The traditional head of Ode Oriya Village, Owo Local Government, Ondo State, Adeniyi Adelana has been abducted by gunmen who invaded his palace.

The gunmen who were suspected to be bandits reportedly stormed the palace on Saturday night and shot at some occupants of the palace before taking away the monarch to an unknown place.

The attack also left the monarch’s wife injured after she was shot in the right hand by the gunmen.

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Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , Jimoh Abayomi who confirmed the incident said the victim’s wife was immediately rescued and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“In the course of the attack, the victim’s wife sustained a gunshot injury on her right hand. She was promptly rescued and taken to a nearby medical facility, where she is currently receiving treatment and responding positively to medical care,” he said.

Abayomi added that operatives of the Ondo State Police Command led by the Divisional Police Officer of B Division, Owo had been  mobilised to the scene following a distress call. A full-scale search-and-rescue operation has since been launched, with police operatives combing surrounding forests, bush paths, and suspected escape routes to locate and rescue the abducted community leader,” he stated

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