Ted Turner (1938-2026)

The founder of Cable News Network (CNN), the first 24-hour news channel, Ted Turner, died on May 6, 2026, at Lamont, Florida, at the age of 87. Turner in 2018 first revealed that he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder. The American businessman, television producer, media proprietor and philanthropist also founded the WTBS, which pioneered the superstation concept in cable television. He also founded the television networks, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies.

Born on November 19, 1938, as Robert Edward Turner III in Cincinnati, Ohio, he attended Brown University. He was vice-president of the Brown Debating Union and captain of the sailing team. He majored in Classics but later changed to Economics. Before receiving a degree from the university, he was reportedly expelled for having a female student in his dormitory room. He was later awarded an honorary B.A. from Brown University in November 1989 when he gave the keynote address for the National Association of College Broadcasters’ second annual conference. He joined the family business, which was based in Atlanta, and became the general manger of one of the company’s branch offices in 1960.

Ted Turner began his media career at the age of 24 when he took over his father’s billboard company, Turner Outdoor Advertising, in the wake of elder Turner’s suicide. He bought up radio stations and later branched into television in 1970 by acquiring a struggling station in Atlanta known as Channel 17. In 1976, he beamed Channel 17’s signal up to a satellite and it became cable TV’s first superstation, reaching cable subscribers across the country.

Known for innovation and creativity, Turner revolutionised television news with the CNN 24-hour telecast on June 1, 1980. He later added a second 24-hour news network CNN2, which was later renamed Headline News, then HNL in 1982 and CNN International, which broadcast around the world, in 1985. Turner also added non-news cable channels including Turner Network Television (TNT), Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and the Cartoon Network. During the Persian Gulf War in 1990, the importance of a 24-hour news channel became clear. This was unarguably the first time a war was broadcast live—and it was only on CNN.

In 1991, he was named Time magazine’s Man of the Year for “influencing the dynamic of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses of history.” He eventually sold his networks to Time Warner and later exited the business, but continued to express pride in CNN, calling it the “greatest achievement” of his life.

As a philanthropist and environmentalist, Turner donated some $1 billion to establish in 1998 the United Nations Foundation and he created in 2001 the Nuclear Threat Initiative, which sought to prevent the use of weapons of mass destruction. Turner also provided extensive funding to conservative efforts through his 1990 Turner Foundation. He was also an avid sportsman, especially known as a yachtsman. He piloted Courageous to win the America’s Cup in 1977. Turner founded and sponsored the Goodwill Games (1986-2001), citing his hope of easing Cold War tensions through friendly athletic competitions.

Since his passage, world leaders have lauded his notable achievements in the media, philanthropy and other spheres. President Donald Trump described Ted Turner as one of the Greats of All Time. In his tribute to the media maverick, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, described Turner as a visionary whose conviction, generosity and audacious spirit left a lasting imprint on the United Nations and our world. He also said, Ted Turner believed in the United Nations—and in the purpose—at a defining moment. And he invested in that mission. Similarly, the chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, Mark Thompson, said, “he was always and will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand.”

Beyond his media empire, Turner would be remembered as a passionate conservationist. His historic $1billion donation to the United Nations—the largest private gift in history at the time—cemented his legacy as a global humanitarian. No doubt, Ted Turner was a great media icon, astute businessman, humanitarian, philanthropist, and avid sportsman. He will be remembered for founding the CNN and initiating the 24-hour telecast across the world. He set the bar for global television telecast.