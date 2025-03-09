By Steve Agbota

The Chief Executive Officer/Registrar, Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Kingsley Igwe, has acknowledged persistent issues in the Practitioners’ Operating Fee (POF) collection process while assuring freight forwarders of ongoing reforms.

During a visit by the CRFFN leadership to the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) in Apapa, Lagos, he admitted that inefficiencies, including technical glitches, and bureaucratic bottlenecks, and a lack of organised data, have resulted in significant revenue losses and hindered smooth transactions at the nation’s ports.

“As a matter of fact, in trying to solve the problem, we have lost huge revenue. Currently, we are facing network failures, platform unavailability, and cases of double or multiple debits without reversal,” Igwe stated.

He assured that CRFFN is actively working with the consultant responsible for POF collection to address these challenges.

Igwe also addressed the Declarant B payments, a mechanism designed to encourage compliance among freight forwarders.

He noted that the absence of a comprehensive and accurate database has made it difficult to determine rightful beneficiaries.

He further outlined plans to professionalise the industry through licensing, training, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation, a move aimed at streamlining operations and improving efficiency.

Igwe criticised the lack of strict regulations, which has allowed unregulated agents into the industry, causing inefficiencies and revenue losses.

“Not everyone should be able to claim they are a freight forwarder without proper certification. This is why we need to streamline regulations and professionalize the practice,” he said.

He said to enhance industry knowledge and professionalism, CRFFN plans to refine its training curriculum in consultation with local and international industry experts.

He said that with these measures, the freight forwarding community in Nigeria will benefit from increased professionalism, reduced regulatory bottlenecks and improved access to training, which will foster a more competitive and compliant industry aligned with global trade standards.

“Freight forwarders need to understand global trade conventions, customs regulations, and proper clearing procedures, rather than unrelated subjects like engineering or workshop practice,” he added.

While speaking during the engagement session, the National President of NAGAFF, Tochukwu Ezie, called on CRFFN to provide a clear roadmap for resolving outstanding issues affecting practitioners, industry challenges and the freight forwarding industry.

According to him, the practitioners raised concerns over the Practitioners’ Operating Fee (POF), with many members yet to receive their payments.

He said there is a need for CRFFN to work closely with the freight forwarders to address industry challenges.

He called for greater stakeholder engagement, capacity building, and training, adding that CRFFN must implement regular programmes to enhance the skills and knowledge of freight forwarders.

Also, Ezisi advocated formal recognition of freight forwarders’ roles in the maritime sector, urging their inclusion in decision-making processes that impact the industry.

“These demands are not just for the benefit of NAGAFF members but for the overall growth and regulation of the freight forwarding sector in Nigeria,” he stated.