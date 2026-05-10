TCN compensates over 2000 persons affected by transmission line project

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced the second phase of compensation for over 2000 Project Affected Persons (PAPs) affected by the impact of 330kV Double Circuit QUAD Conductor Mando–Rimin Zakara Transmission Line Project.

The exercise began at the weekend in Shika, Zaria, with over 2,000 claimants receiving compensation.

In line with its standard operating procedures (SOP), TCN prioritises the clearing of the Right of Way (RoW) before the commencement of any transmission project.

“This step ensures safety, protects infrastructure integrity, and enables seamless project execution” General Manager, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said.

Speaking during the exercise, the Project Manager, Engineer Omobola Sobo, stated that 5,500 PAPs were enumerated for compensation along the Mando–Rimin Zakara transmission corridor, with the second phase covering approximately 2,000 PAPs.

She commended district heads and community leaders for their co-operation in sensitising community members on the importance of the project and the compensation. She also acknowledged the support of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Engineer Sule Abdulaziz, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) toward the successful implementation of the process.

In his remarks, the District Head of Rigasa, Architect Muhammed Aminu Idris, noted that while achieving 100 per cent satisfaction may not always be possible, TCN had remained transparent and collaborative by engaging community leaders and members throughout the project. He expressed optimism that the project would improve power supply and stimulate socio-economic development across the affected communities.

Mbah said that the exercise commenced with a screening and verification phase, during which affected persons presented original documents for authentication prior to payment. The process, according to her, was designed to ensure that all legitimate claimants were properly identified and duly compensated, in line with TCN’s commitment to accountability and due process.

“Beneficiaries commended TCN for the transparent conduct of the exercise. Mallam Lawal Abubakar thanked TCN for the initiative, Shehu Muhammad expressed appreciation for the compensation and pledged continued community support and co-operation, and Muhammad Lawal commended the process.

“The transmission line will run from the Mando Transmission Substation in Kaduna State to the Rimin Zakara Transmission Substation in Kano State, with a Turn-In Turn-Out (TITO) connection at the new 2x150MVA 330/132/33kV substation in Jaja, Zaria.

“The project is being implemented with support from the Federal Government and the AfDB. It is one of the major transmission reinforcement projects in Northern Nigeria, connecting critical load centres across the Kaduna, Zaria, and Kano industrial corridors.

“The project is also part of the broader efforts to expand Nigeria’s transmission wheeling capacity and improve grid reliability and redundancy nationwide” she said.