Taraba: Fear grips APC chieftains over alleged primaries result manipulation

Tasks INEC, party to uphold integrity

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State have warned the leadership of the party against altering the results of the primaries.

They also charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold integrity by not allowing powerful forces to influence its decisions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC Coordinator of Taraba North Stakeholders, Abubakar Umar Ibrahim, and General Secretary of the Conference of APC Support Groups, Dr Bilal Galadima, in a statement yesterday, urged the aspirants not to cause a crisis capable of destroying the party.

Ibrahim said: “However, it has come to our attention that certain individuals within the party are allegedly orchestrating clandestine moves to undermine and overturn the credible outcome of the Taraba North primary.

“There are credible concerns that attempts are being made to reverse the result already declared in favour of Hon. Muhammad Kabir Bello — a candidate widely and overwhelmingly accepted as the people’s choice.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the will of Taraba North APC members must be respected. The primary election was conducted in accordance with party guidelines, observed by INEC, and produced a clear winner.

“Any attempt to alter, manipulate, or subvert this duly declared mandate will not only violate party rules but will also erode public confidence in our democratic process.

“We urge all relevant authorities to act swiftly to uphold justice and protect the credibility of the APC ahead of the general elections. The voice of Taraba North must not be silenced.”

He also congratulated Muhammad Kabir Bello on his victory at the APC Senatorial Primary Election for Taraba North.

“We also congratulate his colleagues and fellow winners, Senator Haruna Manu of Taraba Central and Senator David Jimkuta of Taraba South, on their emergence as duly elected APC senatorial candidates.

“Their victories were transparently declared by the APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee and duly monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.”