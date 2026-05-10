Taraba: APC clears Kente for 2027 guber race

10 May 2026 6:51 am WAT

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Chief David Sabo Kente

Chief David Sabo Kente

Enugu State

By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Chief David Sabo Kente as an eligible candidate for the gubernatorial primaries of the party ahead of the 2027 guber race in Taraba State.

Speaking to journalists after the screening, Kente said this is just the beginning of the journey and urged the people of the state to keep faith with him.

He commended the committee for a thorough and objective job and maintained that the APC can only thrive as a party if prospective aspirants are all given a level playing field to test their popularity rather than having candidates imposed on the people.

“I’m excited that we have crossed this hurdle, but I am also very conscious of the fact that this is only the beginning. The journey ahead of us is far more demanding, but I can tell you that I am ready to go all the way with the people of our dear State on whose instance I am in this race.

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“I must say that the committee did a good job deserving commendation. Of course, if we want to sustain our party, internal democracy must be allowed to rule. We have witnessed the fall of other political parties and organisations just because they failed to respect their own rules. We must not allow ourselves to make such a mistake.

“All aspirants should be allowed a level playing ground to test their popularity. The people should be allowed to make their choices. That is the way to go,” Kente said.

He used the opportunity to once again appeal to politicians in the state to avoid utterances that could precipitate ill will and unnecessarily heat up the polity.

He also called on the youths to avoid serving as attack dogs for politicians and to always think about their own future.

Our correspondent reports that Chief David Sabo Kente is in the race for the APC ticket along with the incumbent governor, Agbu Kefas, former Minister of Transportation Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, and Engr. Saleh Mamman, also a former Minister of Power.

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