From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented its ninth and final prosecution witness, Ape Sunday (PW9), on Wednesday, May 14, in the trial of former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam and his then Commissioner of Finance, Omodachi Okolobia.

The duo face an amended 11-count charge for allegedly diverting ₦3.1 billion from the sale of Benue State’s shares held by the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited.

Prosecuting counsel A.O. Atolagbe informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the EFCC was closing its case with PW9’s testimony, as the intended tenth witness, Mrs Shiedu Awade, a former cashier at Benue Investment and Property Ltd., was unable to testify due to serious illness and hospitalisation at the National Hospital, Abuja. PW9, an EFCC investigator, confirmed Awade’s condition to the court.

Defence counsels C.E. Ugbozor (for Suswam) and Paul Erokoro, SAN (for Okolobia), announced plans to file a “no-case submission”, arguing the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case. They requested 14 days to file, while Atolagbe sought 21 days to respond. Justice Peter Lifu adjourned the matter to June 24 for the adoption of the defence’s submission.