From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The chairman-elect of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Rivers State, Chukwudi Dimkpa, has said that the focus of the party has now shifted to winning the 2027 general elections, following the Supreme Court’s judgement on Thursday, which restored the Senator David Mark-led leadership.

Dimkpa lauded the judgement, describing it as a welcome development, even as it set aside the earlier order of the Court of Appeal, which directed parties to maintain the status quo in the ongoing leadership dispute within the party.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision, held that the Court of Appeal acted outside its jurisdiction by issuing such an order after dismissing the appeal before it, describing the directive as unnecessary, unwarranted and improper.

Dimkpa said: “The ruling represents a significant restoration of legal clarity and due process, reaffirming the principle that judicial actions must remain within the bounds of established jurisdiction.”

According to him, the Supreme Court further directed that the substantive issues be returned to the trial court for proper hearing and determination, thereby reinforcing confidence in the judicial process and institutional order.

He noted that the decision of the Supreme Court provides a clear and lawful pathway forward, while emphasising the party’s commitment to internal democracy, stability and respect for the rule of law.

The chairman-elect noted that with the legal position now clarified, the ADC in Rivers State is intensifying efforts towards strategic preparation for the forthcoming elections.

He added: “The party’s immediate priorities include strengthening grassroots structures across all the 23 local government areas, wards, and polling units, expanding membership base through ongoing registration and stakeholder engagement, building a disciplined, law-abiding, and issue-driven political movement.”