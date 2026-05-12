Stop contacting me for entry into BBNaija house – Whitemoney

By Seyi Babalola

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has urged aspiring reality show housemates to refrain from contacting him for help getting to the show.

Whitemoney stated that numerous people have approached him, requesting that he influence their admittance for the show’s eleventh edition.

In a video broadcast, Whitemoney asked the aspiring housemates to follow the proper process rather than attempting to cut corners.

He said he lacks the power to influence anyone’s entry into the reality show.

“My DM is filled up with messages from people asking me to influence their entries into BBNaija.

“Please, I do not have the power to put you into Big Brother house. Stop sending messages. Every year, when the programme is approaching, I keep getting messages. This year’s own is too much.

“I understand that the economy is hard, and everyone wants to be famous by going to the Big Brother show. But please, go and audition.

“Follow the due process. I auditioned 4 times before I was picked. Keep auditioning even if they reject you. And don’t fall victim of scam by giving anyone money to give a BBNaija slot. Be wise about it,” he said.