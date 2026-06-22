Starmer: Burnham’s rise gathers pace as UK eyes seventh PM in 10 years

Britain could be on course to install its seventh prime minister in a decade as pressure mounts on Keir Starmer to step aside, with Andy Burnham increasingly seen as the favourite to succeed him.

Reports indicate Starmer is expected to announce a timetable for his departure on Monday, following growing unrest within the Labour Party and Burnham’s commanding victory in the Makerfield by-election.

Although Downing Street had maintained that Starmer intended to fight any leadership challenge, senior party figures now believe an autumn handover is the most likely outcome.

“Logically the best thing for both Andy and Keir would be for that to happen in September,” a cabinet minister said. “Andy has no team ready to go into Downing Street and needs the time to prepare. It would also allow Keir to establish a flight path to his departure.”

The key question now is whether Burnham will face a formal leadership contest. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has previously indicated his willingness to run, but many Labour insiders believe Burnham’s growing support may clear the way for an uncontested transition.

A government source said: “I very much expect Keir to do what is best for the country, and Andy currently does not seem ready.”

The political uncertainty has already triggered behind-the-scenes preparations for a possible transfer of power, while US President Donald Trump added to the speculation with a post on Truth Social.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!” Trump wrote.

Within Labour, several cabinet ministers are understood to have privately advised Starmer to consider his future. One minister said the mood had shifted significantly over the weekend.

“There was a view that resignations would be required if Keir’s public view that he would fight any challenge remained his private view,” the minister said, adding that “a shift appears to have taken place in his mind”.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle also acknowledged the challenge facing the prime minister.

“I don’t want to come on here and be delusional that there is no process, there are no forces at work which are challenging the prime minister as leader. That is clearly the case,” he said.

Kyle disclosed that he had spoken with Starmer and described him as “very mindful of the interests of the country”.

“We are a tight group of people, and we are now facing a period of political uncertainty, and we need to find a way to get through this that puts the country first. This is what we are trying to do,” he added.

As Westminster awaits Starmer’s expected announcement, Burnham’s path to Downing Street appears to be gathering momentum, with Labour increasingly preparing for a new political chapter.