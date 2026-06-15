SSANU faults LASU’s position on Ilera Eko scheme

By Gabriel Dike

The Executive Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Lagos State University Branch has faulted management position on the implementation of the Ilera Eko Health Insurance deductions.

In a circular singed by the branch chairman, Comrade Demu Bankole and Secretary, Comrade Olori Adewunmi, the union updated update members on recent developments concerning the Ilera Eko Health Insurance deductions.

It reads: ”Following numerous complaints from staff, the union formally wrote to the university management on 26th April 2026 to highlight concerns about the sudden commencement of deductions.

“In that letter, we acknowledged that the deductions emanated from a Lagos State Government directive. However, we emphasized the welfare issues affecting staff, including unresolved refund requests, deductions from non‑enrolled staff, and allegations of non‑remittance.”

According to the union, in her response, the Vice Chancellor made a handwritten note on SSANU letter dated May 7th, 2026 stating, “This is a directive of the state government. We are to comply.”

“As a union, we respect the authority of government policy. At the same time, we consider it important to draw members’ attention to the posture of management, which appears to focus solely on compliance without addressing the substantive welfare concerns raised by staff. Our letter speaks for itself. It reflects the genuine voices of members who feel disadvantaged by the current process,’’ SSANU state.

The union leaders said staffs are yet to be properly enrolled in the scheme, adding without enrollment, no policy numbers have been issued and that the implication is that staff cannot access the scheme, yet deductions have already recommenced.

SSANU disclosed that LASU College of Medicine has a desk officer available for enquiries while nothing has been put in place at the main campus.

It added: “Notwithstanding, the executive committee assures members that SSANU LASU remains steadfast in defending staff welfare. We will continue to engage constructively with the university management, while ensuring that staff concerns are not overlooked in the implementation of any directive.”

The union leaders explained that staff welfare and trust must be central to every policy execution within the university.