Sowore’s detention condemnable, threat to free speech, fair trial — Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has condemned the remand of activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, at the Kuje Correctional Centre, describing the development as a threat to freedom of expression and the principles of fair trial.

Sowore, who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), is currently facing trial over allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Adams expressed concern over the Federal High Court’s decision to revoke Sowore’s bail and order his detention pending further proceedings in the case.

According to him, the action sends a disturbing message to Nigerians who exercise their constitutional right to hold public office holders accountable.

“The decision to remand Sowore in Kuje Prison, especially under the guise of a cyberstalking and criminal defamation case, is a dangerous signal to all Nigerians who dare to speak truth to power.

“We must not allow the judiciary to be used as a tool to silence dissent or intimidate activists and journalists,” Adams said.

Sowore was arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged defamatory comments made on social media against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including claims in which he reportedly described the President as a criminal.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had on June 16, 2026, revoked Sowore’s bail after he failed to appear before the court, a development the court ruled was unjustified.

Justice Mohammed Umar subsequently ordered his remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of an application challenging the revocation of his bail.

The court also declined Sowore’s request that the judge withdraw from the case over allegations of bias.

Reacting to the development, Adams urged the judiciary and the federal government to uphold constitutional guarantees of free speech and ensure that the activist receives a fair hearing.

He stressed that Nigeria’s democratic credentials depend largely on the protection of fundamental human rights and the rule of law.

“Nigeria’s democracy is only as strong as its commitment to justice and human rights. We urge all stakeholders to ensure that Sowore’s trial is conducted transparently and justly, without political interference or intimidation,” Adams stated.

The Yoruba leader further called on relevant authorities to safeguard the independence of the judiciary and preserve citizens’ confidence in the nation’s justice system.