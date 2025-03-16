By Seyi Babalola

Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, has indicated that no African country is important to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Sani asserted that no African country is essential in Trump’s agenda because the US President can say and do nasty things about Canada and Mexico.

“The expulsion of South African Ambassador from the US; If Trump can say and do negative things to Canada and Mexico, no African Country is that important in his agenda,” Sani posted on X.

The statement comes after the US announced that Trump’s administration was expelling South Africa’s ambassador to Washington.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this on Friday, accusing the envoy of hating the country and President Trump.

“South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country,” Rubio posted on X.