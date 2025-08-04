By Moses Akaigwe

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to quality assurance and local content development in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

This assurance was given by Director General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, represented by Engr. Sodiq Abayomi Danmola, head of SON Mechanical Testing Laboratory, during his presentation at the second Nigeria Auto Industry Summit held on Thursday in Lagos.

In a detailed presentation, Danmola outlined the strategic role of SON in developing, enforcing and promoting standards as critical tools for Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic independence. He emphasized that the automotive industry—central to Nigeria’s industrialization, job creation and transportation development—requires stringent oversight to curb the influx of substandard and fake vehicle components.

Standards as industrial catalysts

According to Danmola, SON plays a vital role in formulating Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) through a standing technical committee on road vehicles, which comprises stakeholders across the automotive value chain. He noted that these standards, once gazetted, become legal instruments used to ensure product and service quality in the sector.

The agency implements two key programs: the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for locally manufactured goods and the SON Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) for imported products.

These programs are aimed at ensuring that all automotive products meet national quality benchmarks before being distributed in the market.

Combating counterfeits, strengthening enforcement

Highlighting the agency’s regulatory mandate, Danmola cited several provisions of the SON Act 2015 that empower the organization to inspect factories, seal non-compliant facilities, seize counterfeit products, and prosecute offenders. He expressed concerns about porous borders that allow the smuggling of unregulated vehicle parts into Nigeria, undermining both safety and local industry development.

He stressed the need for stronger enforcement, legal backing for prosecutions, and closer inter-agency cooperation to stem the tide of substandard imports. He also revealed that SON has established specialized testing laboratories and embarked on public awareness campaigns to educate consumers on the dangers of fake automotive products.

Driving “Nigeria First” Philosophy

Reinforcing the summit’s theme of “Nigeria First,” Danmola advocated for increased local content in automotive production as a way to reduce import dependency, create jobs, and build economic resilience. He listed successful indigenous efforts like Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing and NORD Automobiles as proof that Nigerian-made vehicles can meet global standards with the right support.

He also outlined SON’s collaboration with other key agencies, such as the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Customs, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to promote regulatory compliance and innovation.

Supporting local talent and technological growth

To boost skills and innovation, SON is investing in training programs for engineers, artisans, and mechanics. The agency also supports polytechnics and technical colleges in incorporating auto-related curricula and safety diagnostics. It promotes R&D in electric vehicles and alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), while pushing for certification of locally developed technologies.

A Call for Collaboration

Concluding his address, Danmola urged stakeholders in government, industry, academia, and civil society to actively participate in the National Technical Committee on Road Vehicles.

“Together, we can drive Nigeria into an automotive-driven economy. Local content is not just a policy—it is a catalyst for transformation,” he said.