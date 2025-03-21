The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has ramped up efforts to eliminate substandard tyres from circulation, strengthening its commitment to road safety and industry standards.

As part of this initiative, SON hosted a Tyre Stakeholders’ Forum at Apo Mechanic Village on Thursday, themed “Tyre Awareness – A National Imperative.” The forum served as a critical platform for engaging dealers on the need to uphold quality standards in the tyre industry.

Speaking at the event, SON’s Director-General, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, urged tyre retailers to prioritize quality in their supply chains.

“Enough of substandard tyres. As a retailer, you have to select the type of tires you are going to sell to consumers,” Okeke stated.

Represented by the Director of North Regional Zone, he warned of the dangers posed by low-quality tyres, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With the AfCFTA, it means that you can also export your tyres to any country (in the continent) of your choice. And their own tyres will come into this country. So if now we continue on substandard tyres, and their own comes, it will keep our own out of the market,” he explained.

Okeke reassured traders that SON’s regulatory efforts are aimed at enhancing road safety and boosting market competitiveness, not crippling businesses.

“The DG has serious concerns on fake and substandard products, especially tyres, that we should sensitize tyre dealers,” he noted.

On his part, Chairman of the Abuja Automobile Dealers Association, Mr. Samuel Akah commended SON for the initiative and assured that dealers would comply with all stipulated measures to ensure tyre quality.

He also praised SON’s leadership under Okeke for fostering a cooperative relationship with traders.

The event featured goodwill messages from key stakeholders, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police Force as well as a presentation on proper tyre preservation related safety issues by Mr. Adetoyi Adeyinka.