From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has called on South East traditional rulers to foster unity among themselves and their communities to drive regional development.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the South East Traditional Rulers’ Council in Anambra, Soludo stressed that collaboration is essential for building a thriving South East.

He noted the vital role of stakeholders in advancing the region. “As governors of the South East, we are working together, and so far, so good,” he said. Soludo urged traditional rulers and community organisations to collaborate, noting that their combined efforts could lead to significant progress.

Soludo acknowledged the region’s diverse yet unified cultural heritage. “We are as different as we are similar,” he said. “We are stronger together, united in spite of our diversity. Keep up the spirit!” He emphasised the unifying power of the Igbo language: “The Igbo language holds us together, irrespective of the dialects.”

The governor expressed concern over the erosion of Igbo values and traditions. “The Igbo land I knew as a child is no longer the same. The fundamentals seem to be eluding us, and many taboos that once bound our society are fading away,” he said. He urged traditional rulers to unite and work with various groups to reclaim the region’s heritage, calling this their pivotal role.

Soludo also addressed the clash of cultures and religions, which he said has led to celebrating ill-gotten wealth and other vices. “A society becomes what it celebrates,” he said, advocating for a return to values of hard work, enterprise, and integrity to restore the region’s industrious spirit.

Dr E.C. Okeke, Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers’ Council, praised Soludo’s leadership and commitment to regional development. “You are a good governor, doing well in all ramifications,” he said. Okeke also called for collaboration among South East governors to enhance the region’s welfare and progress.

The event was attended by Igwe Chidubem Iweka, Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council; Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, former chairman; Mr Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, Commissioner for Local Government, Town Union and Chieftaincy Affairs; and council delegates from South East states.