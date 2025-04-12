By John Ogunsemore

A senior Counselor in the Sultanate Council and Sa’in Kilgori, Dr Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori has praised the students and staff of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto on the sterling and outstanding performance of the University’s Campus FM Radio station which clocks one year this weekend.

A visiting Senior Lecturer at the institution, Dr Danladi Bako disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the statement, Kilgori spoke after watching a 10-minute documentary produced by the department to mark the one year of broadcast by the Campus Radio station.

Kilgori, a former three-time Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, Works and Agriculture, admonished the student journalists and broadcasters to ensure professionalism, factual reporting, balance of stories and pursuit of responsible journalism.

He encouraged local residents of the catchment area to motivate and inspire their children to study mass communication, noting that the world today is driven and controlled to a large extend by different levels of communication specifically and the media in general.

Kilgori, who is one of the eleven kingmakers of the Sokoto caliphate, expressed his delight on the successful accreditation and teaching of Mass Communication as a degree course at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, something that citizens had been yearning for over a very long period of time.

The Head of Department of Mass Communication at the institution, Dr Abubakar Mijinyawa recounted the lengthy and tortuous journey of setting up the department in Sokoto as well as acquiring the radio licence from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which culminated in the commencement of transmission a year ago.

He disclosed that the department now has about 200 students and about 12 tenured, adjunct and visiting lecturers.

The university’s Campus Radio which is run and managed by the students of Mass Communication transmits 10 hours of News and Programmes daily serving the adjoining communities of Dundaye, Kwalkwalawa, Gomburawa, parts of Sokoto North, Kware, and Wamakko Local Governments as well as the university community.

The event was witnessed by former Director General of NBC and also a former Commissioner of Information, Sokoto State as well as Kogunan Sokoto.