From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The Sokoto State government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), describing the accounting body as a vital partner in promoting good governance, enterprise development, and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new leadership of ICAN’s Sokoto District Society, the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industry, Haruna Abbas Bashir, assured the institute of the government’s continued support, particularly in areas of financial literacy, data management, and MSME development.

He said the state government recognises ICAN not just as a regulator of professional ethics, but as a key driver of accountability, transparency, and prudent financial management in government institutions.

He acknowledged the transformative power of the profession, stating that the Sokoto State Government will continue to deepen its collaboration with ICAN to empower local businesses and strengthen economic governance.

“To our young and aspiring accountants here today, this is your moment to uphold the high standards of this noble profession. Integrity, continuous learning, and service excellence are your paths to shaping the future,” he advised.

The Commissioner also praised the outgoing executive members of the society for their dedicated service and expressed confidence in the newly inaugurated leadership to sustain ICAN’s legacy of professionalism and growth.

In his acceptance remarks, the newly inaugurated Chairman of ICAN Sokoto and District Society, Ganiyu Mustapha, pledged to uphold the highest ethical standards of the accounting profession while working tirelessly to elevate the institute’s impact across the state.

He emphasised the importance of unity, professionalism, and innovation in achieving the society’s goals, and called on all members to support his administration in advancing ICAN’s mission of integrity, excellence, and national development.

The event also drew participation from key private sector stakeholders, signalling broader support for the institute’s role in driving industrial and economic development in the state.