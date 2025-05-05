From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has pledged to intervene in the workers’ loan repayments that were deducted from their salaries but never remitted to the respective banks.

The Governor made this commitment while responding to an appeal by the Sokoto State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abdullahi Aliyu, who urged the state government to intervene in the matter.

According to the NLC chairman, many workers who took loans through salary deductions have continued to suffer due to the failure of officials in the previous administration to remit the deductions to the banks.

“Your Excellency, please come to the aid of these people. They have been at crossroads for years. We know you to be a firm person in defending people’s rights. Please, apply your popular slogan, in kudi kudi in aiki aiki, to recover the diverted funds,” Abdullahi appealed.

Governor Aliyu assured the labour leader and affected workers that his administration would investigate the matter and ensure that the right thing is done .

“This administration prioritises human rights and will not condone any violations under any guise. We are committed to protecting the rights of the weak, the less privileged and the downtrodden in our state,” the Governor said.

He also called on the people of Sokoto State to continue supporting and cooperating with his administration so that they could continue to benefit from the dividends of democracy. He expressed gratitude for the public’s fervent prayers to his administration and urged them to maintain the tempo.