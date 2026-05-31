Slay Queens of Eid

By Islamiyat Kareem

Muslim female fashionistas simply could not let the 2026 Eid, a season of faith, gratitude and prosperity pass just like that without be marked in a special way.

Aside from the spiritual significance of the celebration, Eid Al-Adha is a moment when Muslims want to come out in their best. This is a day people celebrate by making the best outfit decision as they step out in elegance and style.

These outfits range from richly patterned Ankara fabrics and designed kaftans to flowing abayas and modern outfits, this year’s celebration once again proves how tradition and fashion continue to blend beautifully during Eid festivities.