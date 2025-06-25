By Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, has revealed that Governor Abdullahi Sule has approved the immediate procurement and distribution of 15,716 chairs and desks to public primary schools across the state.

Dr. Kassim made the disclosure during an interactive session with journalists in Lafia on Tuesday, stating that the decision followed his unscheduled visits to several schools where he witnessed firsthand the deplorable learning conditions pupils are subjected to.

“I have been to classes and observed the furniture myself. I took pictures of students sitting on bare floors. In most of the schools, you see pupils either standing or sitting on the floor, trying to learn,” he said.

According to him, the intervention by Governor Sule was in response to widespread public outcry and disturbing reports from the board’s supervisory visits.

“Because of the general outcry and through the prompt supervision of the board, Governor Abdullahi Sule approved the supply of 15,716 chairs to be distributed to schools in Nasarawa State. He has directed the contractor to deliver them within the next one month,” Dr. Kassim stated.

He praised the governor for his swift response and reiterated his commitment to the education reforms of the present administration.

“I thank Governor Abdullahi Sule for listening to the cry of the people and for believing in me. I assure you, I will not disappoint. I’m not a sit-in-the-office chairman. I’m a field chairman, and I’m ready to give my all to ensure that basic education works in Nasarawa State,” he declared.

Dr. Kassim emphasized that basic education remains the foundation of national development and pledged to restore public confidence in the state’s public school system.

“In some classes, there are no chairs at all. Where there are, they’re broken, and you see pupils sitting on remnants of furniture or standing by the wall, turning away from the blackboard,” he said with visible concern. “But we are determined to change this. With the reforms I am bringing on board and the support of the governor, primary education in Nasarawa will bounce back.”

The NSUBEB chairman added that efforts are underway to implement additional measures that would further transform learning environments across the state.