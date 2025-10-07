Oludipe David, often known as Spyro, a Nigerian musician, has spoken up about his struggle with fear of failure and how his father’s unfavourable remarks about him influenced how he grew up.

The musician said that his father was harsh on him and frequently used nasty language when criticising him.

This, he claimed, caused him to internalise anxiety and eventually accept that he was “a failure”.

He explained that he struggled with poor grades in secondary school and even doubted if he could complete his degree programme after he got admitted into the university due to the psychological effects of atychiphobia.

In a candid interview with veteran media personality Frank Edoho, Spyro shared that at some point, he thought he would die poor.

“I thought I was going to die broke. I always had this fear of failure. And my dad contributed to that. He took every opportunity he got to always tell me that I am a failure,” he recalled.

The music star said he was able to overcome his fear of failure after developing a personal relationship with God.

He also shared that he was on the verge of giving up on music and had already ventured into interior design before his breakthrough song ‘Who Is Your Guy’ went viral in 2022.

Spyro gained prominence after ‘Who Is Your Guy’ became an internet sensation. The remix with Tiwa Savage in 2023 solidified his stardom.

Later that year, the song won the Best Collaboration at the 16th Headies Awards.