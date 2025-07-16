From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A day after the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Kashim Shettima, acting on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, is leading a delegation comprising ministers, governors, and mourners to Daura for prayers in honour of the late leader.

According to the statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, joining the Vice President on the visit are the governors of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, and Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda.

The group is scheduled to hold a third-day prayer service on Friday at Buhari’s residence in Daura.

The visit underscored the continued respect and reverence being paid to the late former President by the nation’s leadership.