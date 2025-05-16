Professor Pat Utomi has sent a message to the Department of State Services (DSS) after legal action was initiated against him.

Utomi is in the crosshairs of the DSS after forming a shadow government on May 5 to oppose President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Daily Sun reported that Utomi was subsequently dragged to court by the DSS in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Reacting in an X post on Friday, Utomi revealed that some individuals are bringing together 500 lawyers to defend him in court.

He also declared his submission like a lamb to the slaughter, adding that death is no big deal.

“I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets. Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know.

“I want to thank all. It’s energizing some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS.

“It was put as a question: Is this how democracy dies in Nigeria. The answer is in the affirmative. This is how democracy died in Nigeria. Where citizens cannot organize themselves to ask questions of their agents.

“Under Abacha we brought Nigerians together at St. Leo in Ikeja for a conference on the future of Nigeria.

“I chaired the planning which came out of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria on the watch of then Fr. Kukah and Ehusani. Now for shadowing democracy hell comes.

“Where am I? Will arrive on June 12 and head to Abiola’s residence. My hands are primed for handcuffs and if the Aquino treatment from Marcos, bullet at the Airport is preferred, I submit willing like a lamb led to slaughter.

“What is certain is that Tinubu will not escape that same fate. He may have been in London when I faced the assassins under Abacha and been the supplier to Chief Enahoro and NADECO abroad of reports of my position on matters of the struggle but we all ultimately go the way of man.

“To the Spirit of Mahatma Ghandi, Martin Luther King Jnr, Nelson Mandela and the holy watch of St. Thomas Moore I raise the meaning of being for what is left of my time on this stage.

“I remember the showman of Science, Carl Sagan, as the NASA orbiter turned its camera to earth for the final time.

“A spec of dust, home to tyrants who have threatened Rivers of Blood; and also to all those we have loved. I am emboldened to chant Freedom now, if we die we die,” the post reads.