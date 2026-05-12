Sexual harassment one of Nigeria’s most passive issues – Actress Shine Rosman

12 May 2026 8:16 am WAT

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Enugu State

Nollywood actress Shine Rosman has described sexual harassment as one of Nigeria’s most “passive” but widespread social problems, warning that it continues unchecked in public spaces.

She said the issue is deeply rooted in everyday interactions, particularly in busy urban areas where women are frequently exposed to unwanted physical contact.

Rosman highlighted Lagos as an example, pointing to how normalised the behaviour has become in places with heavy pedestrian traffic.

“Do you know how bad sexual harassment is in Lagos… like go to Yaba as a girl and see how you will be touched inappropriately,” she said.

“Everybody hearing this knows that it is true. But till today, nothing is being done about it.”

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She argued that the lack of accountability has allowed the behaviour to persist, leaving victims with little recourse.

“You’re walking in Yaba and people are touching you inappropriately and nothing will happen,” she added.

Rosman also questioned the absence of strong intervention from authorities, saying the situation raises concerns about safety for women in public spaces.

“If the government is not going to do anything, is it not okay for us to defend ourselves?” she said.

She called for stronger awareness and enforcement measures to address what she described as a long-ignored but persistent problem.

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