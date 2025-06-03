From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Tragedy struck Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State as seven people lost their lives in a canoe accident while travelling from Gidan Husaini to Gwargawu village in Kambama ward.

The victims, whose identities were yet to be officially disclosed at the time of filing this report, were said to be on a routine trip across the river when the canoe capsized, leading to the fatal incident. Locals say the mishap has left the communities of Gidan Husaini and Gwargawu in deep mourning.

In a condolence visit to the bereaved families in Gidan Husaini village, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Finance, Engineer Muhammadu Jabbi Shagari, described the deaths as a tragic loss not only to the Shagari Local Government but to the entire state and the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner prayed for God’s mercy upon the deceased, asking the Almighty to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

He used the occasion to advocate for safety consciousness among river travellers, stressing the importance of life jackets to prevent such fatalities.

He further warned canoe and boat operators against overloading, noting that strict adherence to safety protocols is essential to avoiding future accidents.

Responding on behalf of the grieving families, a community elder expressed gratitude for the government’s condolences and prayers, saying the visit offered comfort in their time of sorrow. He also prayed for God’s guidance and blessings upon the Commissioner and the Sokoto State government.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers faced by rural communities relying on water transport, prompting calls for improved regulation and safety measures on the state’s waterways.