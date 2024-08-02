Senator sponsoring Abuja protests -Wike

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has revealed that security agencies in the territory have identified a senator as one of those sponsoring the anti-government protests.

He disclosed this shortly after an emergency FCT Security Council meeting on Thursday night in Abuja.

According to him, it was discovered that the senator called some security operatives to accompany a truckload of food for the protesters.

He said in due time, relevant agencies would invite the senator for questioning. The minister who admitted that protests are allowed in a democracy, said the protesters owe it a duty to democracy to respect the court order restricting their activities to the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“We had said before now that we will continue to brief the press as we monitor the protest of people who say they are protesting against bad governance and hunger in the country.

“We believe that this is a democratic government and so we must act according to the rule of law. We also believe that this protesting it is their entitlement so that government can address the issues raised. Obeying the rule of law is obeying court orders.

“We are doing quite a lot to change the lives of the people. You are aware of the court order yesterday. The court did not stop protests, it only restricted them to the National Stadium.

“We had come out to say clearly that one of the reasons we appealed against the protest was that we believe some miscreants will hijack the process and cause destruction of property within the FCT. See what happened in some of the states today. Now, look at the loss fo lives. If such a thing happens in the FCT, what do you think people would say? Here we have the international community carrying out their businesses.

“You saw what happened today where some people tried to move into the Eagle Square. Miscreants may not have succeeded in what they wanted to do but we have intelligence that they are coming out tomorrow to destroy property that will lead to loss of lives. The security agencies will not allow that. Every protester, please, go to the MKO Abiola stadium and do your protest. That is what the court said.

“Now we also have intelligence that a senator had to invite some security agencies to lead some of them to go and provide food for the protesters. That is sponsorship. A senator providing food for protesters. At the appropriate time security agencies will invite the senator and find out how you will be sponsoring this kind of thing against the government of the day.”