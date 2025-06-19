The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, arrived at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, in Abuja on Thursday for her arraignment over alleged defamation.

According to reports, Akpoti-Uduaghan got to the courtroom at about 10:30 am ahead of the session scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, awaiting the entrance of the presiding judge.

In the criminal charge, marked CR/297/25 and filed by Mohammed Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation on behalf of the federal government, Akpoti-Uduaghan is accused of making defamatory statements against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a live television broadcast.

Listed as nominal complainants are the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The suspended senator is also accused of alleging that Bello conspired with Akpabio to orchestrate her assassination outside Abuja, making it look like a mob or local attack.

The federal government said the allegations were made during a live broadcast on Channels Television’s Politics Today on April 3, 2025, and maintains that Akpoti-Uduaghan should have known that her claim would harm Akpabio’s reputation.

Also listed as witnesses in the trial are Akpabio, Bello, and four others.