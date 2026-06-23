Senator accuses Kebbi governor of victimising him over insecurity claims

Kebbi South Senator Garba Maidoki has accused Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris of turning against him for drawing national attention to the worsening insecurity in the state, particularly in his senatorial district.

Maidoki made the allegation on Tuesday while speaking with journalists shortly after formally defecting from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on the floor of the Senate.

The senator said he had no regrets over his decision to leave the APC, insisting that his constituents remained firmly behind him because he had consistently spoken out on issues affecting them.

According to him, his relationship with the governor deteriorated after he raised concerns in the Senate about attacks by bandits in parts of Kebbi State and appealed for intervention.

“What is my fault in Kebbi? I stood up here in the Senate to tell Nigerians to assist us, that bandits are killing us and suddenly, the governor thought I was fighting him. I have nothing. I have never fought the governor,” Maidoki said.

“I have nothing against him. But my people that sent me here asked me to cry. And I cried and will continue to do so for their benefit and the benefit of the state and Nigeria generally.

“All I want is for the dividends of democracy to reach my people. We will continue to work. It might take a while, but Inshallah, they will get the dividends.”

The lawmaker expressed confidence that his political future remained secure despite leaving the APC, declaring that the people of Kebbi South would return him to the Senate on the platform of the ADC in the 2027 general election.

He also accused political interests in Kebbi Central Senatorial District of attempting to dictate political decisions in Kebbi South.

“My people are with me. We have no doubt about that. One of the issues, particularly for Kebbi South, is that I find it difficult that people from Kebbi Central, especially Birnin Kebbi, think they can sit down in Birnin Kebbi and decide who contests elections, even for councillorship positions in Zuru Local Government Area,” he said.

“From day one, we said we would not accept this. I find this challenge unbearable for them to accept. Tomorrow, when the election is done, they will see the results with their naked eyes.”