From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Fresh controversy has erupted over the six-month suspension of Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following revelations by the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Ireti Kingibe, that she neither saw nor signed the committee report that recommended the disciplinary action.

He disclosure, made during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, appears to lend credence to allegations earlier raised by Edo North senator, Adams Oshiomhole, that the report used to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan may have been fraught with procedural irregularities.

Senate spokesman, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said the Red Chamber would probe questions about the authenticity of signatures and endorsements attached to the report adopted by the Senate.

Speaking during the interview, Kingibe said she was unaware of the contents of the report that formed the basis of Natasha’s suspension. “I never saw the report that led to Senator Natasha’s suspension. I was at a retreat with Senator Adams Oshiomhole when I heard about the report.”

According to her, she had attended the meeting of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions alongside a few other members, signed the attendance register and subsequently left for a retreat on tax reforms. “I had earlier stated that I was there with three or four other senators who are members of the committee. We attended the committee meeting, signed the attendance register and I later left for the tax reform retreat, which I considered more important at the time.”

Kingibe further disclosed that she informed Enyinnaya Abaribe that she neither reviewed nor signed any report recommending Natasha’s suspension.