Senate: Chaos as Akpabio, Oshiomhole trade words over amended rules

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole got into a heated war of words on Wednesday over the reading and interpretation of amended standing rules.

Trouble began when Akpabio started by reading the Votes and Proceedings of Tuesday, prompting an interjection by Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), who raised a point of order.

The Senate president reminded Oshiomhole of the rules of the Senate as contained in the Standing Order 2023 as amended, which states that while going through the Votes and Proceedings, a point of order is not always taken.

Oshiomhole ignored Akpabio and continued, leading to the latter urging former Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, APC, Abia North, to educate Oshiomhole on the rules.

Kalu echoed Akpabio’s words, but even that did not stop Oshiomhole, and this resulted in Senator Tahir Monguno, APC, Borno North, warning that he would invoke his powers.

Akpabio proceeded, with Oshiomhole interrupting yet again, with the Senate president reminding him that they must all read the rules while referring to Order 20.

“We should not just go home, buy forms and come here without knowing the rules.

“Oshiomhole, if you become unruly, we will use the rules to take you out of the Senate,” Akpabio said.

Subsequently, Akpabio concluded the session as Senator Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi Central, moved for the adoption of votes and proceedings.

Alerio was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South.