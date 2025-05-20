Joint security team consisting the army and police on Monday rescued three kidnapped victims in Kogi, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Miller Dantawaye has said.

A statement by the Police Command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, quoted Dantawaye as saying the victims were rescued unhurt after an exchange of gun fire between the security team and kidnappers.

He said that among the victims were Musa Abdullahi of Mangu LGA of Plateau, and Abdulazeez Adamu of Okene, Kogi, who were both abducted on May 15 in a J5 vehicle on Osara Road on their way to Jos from Ekpoma in Edo State

The CP said that the third victim, one Yusuf Ibrahim of Zaria Local Government, Kaduna State, was abducted from a trailer conveying him on the same date and location.

Dantawaye commended the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Obajana Division in collaboration with the Army and members of vigilante group, who swiftly rescued the three kidnapped victims in Ankomi forest.

“Due to the superior fire power of the joint security team, the hoodlums abandoned their victims and fled with gunshots injuries.

“We are appealing to residents in the adjoining communities to be on the lookout for any one seeking medical attention in the nearby areas and to report such to the nearest security formation,” he said.

The CP assured law-abiding people of Kogi that the command was ever determined to collaborate with other security agencies to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality.