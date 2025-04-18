Police personnel and tactical units have been dispatched across Lagos State to ensure a peaceful, safe, and crime-free Easter celebration.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed in a statement that the deployment was ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh.

According to the statement, conventional police officers, elite strike forces, and tactical units, including the Police Mobile Force, Rapid Response Squad, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad, K9 units, mounted troops, and other operational detachments have been sent to key locations in Lagos.

It said “all strategic locations across the length and breadth of Lagos State, including the identified black spots and flash points”, are being manned to “prevent crime and criminality, remove fear of crimes from the mind of all Lagosians and visitors alike, and ensure hitch-free Easter celebrations this year and beyond.”

Among select locations for surveillance are churches, celebration venues, recreational centres, and other public spaces where large gatherings are expected.

The statement added that the above areas will be properly policed while noting that policemen are being supported with logistics, including armoured personnel carriers and patrol vehicles.

Jimoh instructed officers to be “courteous, polite, professional but firm” in the discharge of their duties, and to ensure that the rights of all citizens are respected.

Addressing Lagosians, he urged them to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police.

“Report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station for immediate response and actions,” Jimoh stated.