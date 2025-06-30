By Sunday Ani

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has warned the public to avoid dealing with the suspended officials of the party, who were alleged to have been involved in financial misconduct.

According to a statement on Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party disclosed that it had approved the suspension of its national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gaba, national auditor, Mr. Clarkson Nnadi and national youth leader, Mr. Ogbonna Uchechukwu, over allegations of financial misappropriation, constitutional breaches and misconduct

The statement noted that the decision was reached at the NWC meeting on June 24, after members reviewed prima facie submissions of financial indiscipline and other infractions by the affected officers.

According to the party, the suspensions take immediate effect in accordance with the powers vested in the NWC by the 2022 Constitution of the SDP as amended.

The party further stated that the suspension remains in force pending the outcome of internal investigations by the party’s disciplinary committee, as well as ongoing probes by law enforcement agencies over allegations of malfeasance, fraud and misappropriation.

“These individuals are being investigated for their roles in conspiracy, fraud, misappropriation and diversion of party funds between 2022 and 2025, as well as for gross breaches of the party’s constitution,” the statement read.

The statement equally revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been formally notified of the development and had acknowledged receipt of the party’s communication.

Consequently, the party has warned the public, especially political stakeholders, to avoid engaging in any form of transaction, alliance or collaboration with the suspended members, insisting that they no longer have the mandate to represent the party in any capacity.

The suspension was adopted and endorsed by a majority of the NWC members, with signatures attached to the resolution included in the document.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, discipline and internal accountability, the party emphasised that the decision was necessary to preserve its integrity ahead of the 2027 general elections.