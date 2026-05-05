Santos launch probe as Neymar gets into fight with Robinho’s son over dribble

Brazilian club, Santos said it has launched an investigation into an allegation that Neymar physically assaulted his 18-year-old teammate, Robinho Junior.

ESPN reported that Neymar got into an altercation with Robinho Junior, who is the son of former Brazil star Robinho, during the club’s Sunday training after he felt disrespected when the teenager dribbled past him.

According to the report, Brazil’s record goalscorer was so upset that he tripped the youngster, causing a heated argument between them.

A club statement said, “Santos Futebol Clube has become aware of an alleged physical assault committed by a player affiliated with Santos Futebol Clube against another player at the club.”

The statement added, “Santos FC announces that, following a decision by the club’s board, an internal investigation was launched immediately after the incident to examine the episode involving the players Neymar Jr. and Robson de Souza Jr. [Robinho] during training on Sunday at the Rei Pelé Training Centre.

“The club’s Legal Department is responsible for conducting the investigation.”

Local reports say Robinho Jr. was so upset by the 34-year-old Neymar’s action that he has approached the club’s management to seek the termination of his contract over “lack of minimum safety standards” at the club.

He claimed Neymar hurled offensive insults at him, tripped him over and delivered a violent slap to his face.