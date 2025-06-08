By Seyi Babalola

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, received former Delta State Governor James Ibori at his Lagos home.

Abubakar Bagudu, the minister of budget and economic planning, also made a visit to the president, who is in Lagos for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

Billionaire industrialist Razak Okoya, his wife Shade Okoya, and son were also among the visitors hosted by the president.

Since his arrival in Lagos on May 27, the president has attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Economic Community of West African States and inaugurated many projects.

He is expected to return to the Federal Capital Territory after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.