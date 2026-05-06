Rooney warns Arsenal: ‘Champions League not won yet’ after Atletico celebration

By Seyi Babalola

Manchester United icon, Wayne Rooney, has advised caution in the wake of Arsenal’s celebrations after their Champions League semi-final victory against Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate and advanced to the tournament final thanks to Bukayo Saka’s late first-half strike in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The first leg of the match ended in a 1-1 draw in Spain.

Arsenal will now meet the winner of the upcoming second leg between Bayern Munich and PSG on Wednesday.

The final whistle ignited jubilant celebrations within the Emirates, as the Arsenal team continued to revel in front of their ecstatic fans for an extended period.

Some rival supporters were quick to criticise the celebrations, and Rooney even remarked that they seemed somewhat excessive.

In response to the events at the Emirates Stadium, Rooney, who was a Champions League champion with United in 2008, stated to Prime Video, “They haven’t won it yet.

“I believe the celebrations are a bit too intense. Celebrate when you win… but no, they have earned it.”