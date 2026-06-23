Rivers police probe extortion allegation against ASP, others

The Rivers State Police Command said it has launched an investigation into extortion allegations against an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Omomefe Akin Geoffrey and other police officers captured in a video and various social media reports.

In a Tuesday statement, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, said the command viewed the allegations with utmost seriousness as such conduct is inconsistent with the core values, ethics and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has ordered for their arrest, detention and immediate investigation of the allegation,” the statement reads in part.

The CP reiterated that extortion, illegal collection of money and any form of unprofessional conduct by police personnel would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He emphasised that the command remains committed to ensuring that officers conduct themselves in a manner that promotes public trust, accountability and respect for human rights.

Adepoju assured the public that the investigation would be thorough, transparent and impartial.

“Any officer found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with the provisions of the law and the Nigeria Police Act.

“The Rivers State Police Command appreciates members of the public for bringing such incidents to its attention and encourages citizens to continue reporting cases of misconduct, corruption, and abuse of office through the established complaint channels.

“The command remains resolute in its commitment to professional policing, discipline, integrity and quality service delivery to all residents of Rivers State,” the statement further reads.