Rivers: Fubara hails NLC, TUC for promoting industrial harmony

From Tony John, Port Harcourt
The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has hailed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and all affiliate unions in the state for choosing dialogue over confrontation in resolving trade disputes. He noted that this mature approach to labour unionism has promoted industrial harmony in Rivers State.
In a goodwill message to Rivers State workers on May Day 2026, Governor Fubara said the peace enjoyed at workplaces across the state is a product of the maturity of organised labour leadership. He enjoined them to keep the dialogue table open and ensure that industrial relations in the state remain progressive.
Fubara expressed gratitude to all workers in the Rivers State Civil Service for their contributions towards the development of the state and pledged that his administration would continue to ensure that their welfare and well-being remain a priority.
He disclosed that the rehabilitation of the State Secretariat Complex is ongoing and, when completed, will improve the work environment and promote efficiency and productivity in the civil service.
Over the past 35 months, Fubara said, civil servants have maintained peace, harmony, and stability despite the political storms in the state, assuring them that their dedication and sacrifice will not be in vain.
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“Despite political storms, you did not down tools. Our schools did not shut. Our hospitals did not close. That is because you chose service over strife. Rivers State owes you a debt of gratitude.
“On our part, salaries have been paid promptly every consecutive month. Pensions are being cleared. Let me assure you that no senior citizen who served this state will be left behind.
“Today, Rivers State stands still to honour the people who keep it moving. You are the teachers in Khana and Ahoada who show up even when the rain is heavy. You are the nurses at Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) who hold the night shift with grace.
“You are the civil servants in the State Secretariat who turn policy into service, the engineers on the Port Harcourt Ring Road braving the sun, the sanitation workers who give us clean streets before the city wakes, and the farmers and artisans whose labour feeds our economy.
“My charge to you this May Day: Keep being the difference. Be diligent and give your best to Rivers State. The road from Degema to Port Harcourt is shorter today because an engineer woke up to work. A child in Etche can read because a teacher refused to give up. That is the Rivers story. You are the authors,” Fubara said.
The governor acknowledged that while the cost of living has tested every household and transport to work takes more from the pocket, the average worker has not given up because they believe in Rivers State, adding that his administration will not betray that trust.