Rivers ADC: 8 aspirants jostle for governorship ticket

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Eight aspirants have indicated interest to contest for the governorship position of Rivers State on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the 2027 elections.

This is even as the party has commended the former governor of the state and Minister of Transportation during the late President Muhammadu Buhari regime, Chibuike Amaechi, for his bold decision to contest for the presidency on the ADC’s platform.

Chairman-elect of ADC in Rivers State, Chukwudi Dimkpa, in a statement, said the party has continued to witness an unprecedented wave of political interest and participation ahead of the 2027 general elections

He added that “this is a clear indication that the party has rapidly emerged as the preferred platform for credible leadership, progressive politics and people-driven governance.”

Dimkpa stated: “The formal declaration of intent by Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to contest for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the African Democratic Congress marks yet another major milestone in the growing national momentum around the party.

“In Rivers State, the level of interest generated within the ADC has been extraordinary. No fewer than eight prominent individuals have already indicated interest in contesting for the office of governor under the platform of the party.”

He disclosed that those who have so far shown willingness to contest for the governorship position of the state include former public office holders, technocrats, accomplished professionals, and respected private sector operators.

The chairman-elect continued: “A former Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), a former member of the House of Representatives and former Executive Director, Marine & Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), another former member of the House of Representatives and former Chairman of NIMASA, a former Commissioner for Employment Generation, a former Chief Medical Director of UPTH, a renowned architect and successful private sector leaders and entrepreneurs.”

Dimkpa revealed that beyond the governorship race, several highly qualified individuals have also expressed interest in contesting for Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly positions across the state.

He said this development sends a very clear message that ADC is no longer viewed as an alternative party.

“ADC is now increasingly being seen as the vehicle for the future. What we are witnessing is not ordinary political movement. It is a convergence of experience, competence, credibility, youth energy, and grassroots belief in a new political direction for Rivers State and Nigeria.

“For years, many Nigerians complained that credible people stayed away from politics. Today, credible people are not only joining politics, they are deliberately choosing ADC.

“The growing influx of respected leaders and professionals into the party reflects increasing public confidence in the vision, internal democratic culture, and transformational agenda of ADC.

“Most importantly, it demonstrates that Rivers people are ready for a fresh political order built on ideas, capacity, accountability, inclusion, and development-driven leadership”, he said.

According to him, ADC in Rivers State remains committed to transparent processes, internal democracy, peaceful engagement, and issue-based politics as preparations intensify toward 2027.