Rising gospel artiste Kuchukwu releases debut single ‘Kam Dika Gi’

Rising gospel worshipper Kuchukwu has released her debut single, ‘Kam Dika Gi’ (Be Like You), now available on all major streaming platforms.

Born Henrietta Okwuchukwu Eneofia in Amokwe, Udi, Enugu State, Kuchukwu began singing in her local Anglican children’s choir. As the only daughter among seven children of the late Timothy Ezeoyibo and Agnes Nnebugwu Eneofia, she later moved to Lagos, joined the Christ Embassy Church Choir, and received formal training at Loveworld Music Academy.

A graduate of Public Administration from Lagos State University, Kuchukwu describes music as a ministry. “Music for me is more than just singing – it is an instrument of worship and a tool to propagate the saving grace of Christ across the globe,” she said.

‘Kam Dika Gi’ is a throne-room worship song that reflects the nature and identity of Christ in the believer. According to the artist, the song “will bring the touch of God, heal the broken, and lead worshippers into deeper intimacy with Christ.”

With a soulful sound and strong spiritual conviction, Kuchukwu is emerging as a fresh voice in contemporary gospel music. She says her mission remains focused on spreading the gospel and inspiring listeners through authentic worship.

‘Kam Dika Gi’ is now available for streaming and download on all digital platforms.