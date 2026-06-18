Rice, cash handouts won’t solve Nigerians’ problems before elections — Kingibe

By Lawrence Agbo

Senator Ireti Kingibe has warned that distributing food items and cash ahead of elections will not address the country’s underlying socioeconomic challenges, urging a shift toward sustainable governance and structural reforms.

Speaking on national development and voter engagement on ARISE News, the senator said political actors must prioritise policies that improve citizens’ welfare rather than temporary relief measures often deployed during election periods.

“Going to distribute small amounts of money, or even rice and spaghetti just before the election is not going to cut it this time,” she said.

Kingibe argued that Nigerians are facing deeper systemic challenges that require long-term solutions, including improved infrastructure, job creation, and better service delivery from government institutions.

According to her, the focus should be on addressing core governance failures rather than short-term political incentives aimed at influencing voters.

She stressed that citizens are increasingly aware of their economic realities and are demanding more accountability and tangible development outcomes from elected officials.

The senator further called for renewed attention to the needs of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), insisting that government interventions should reflect meaningful improvements in their daily lives rather than symbolic gestures.

“They need so many other things that I’m unable to give to them, but that the administrator and the executive arm can easily give to them. The FCT should be the showcase for the presidency because this is the seat of his government,” she urged.

Kingibe maintained that the effectiveness of any administration should ultimately be measured by its ability to improve living standards and deliver essential services to the people.

“The success of any government is measured by the well-being of the people you’re governing. We need to look at the fundamentals,” she said.