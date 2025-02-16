…Dismisses allegations of disruption in Osun

By Chinelo Obogo

Former Osun State Governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has dismissed the allegation that he is plotting to destabilize Osun State.

Oyetola said his antecedents, pedigree and track records of public service in the last 15 years do not support the claim by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Similarly, the former governor has appealed to his successor to respect the Appeal Court judgement, rather than resort to cheap blackmail, which has no place in the law.

In a statement by the Media Office of the minister, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Sunday, the statement described Oyetola as a man of peace who has tremendous respect for the judiciary, rule of law and constituted authority, as such would never be a party to any breakdown of law and order.

“For the four years he governed Osun, he gave a good account of himself as a man of peace, a respecter of the rule of law and one not given to violence. If he is given to violence, he would certainly have fought back violently in 2022 when was brazenly rigged out.

“Again, in 2022, when Governor Ademola Adeleke employed extra-judicial means to sack democratically elected council officials, Oyetola as the leader of the party, never preached violence. Instead, he led the party members to court.

“Thankfully, his party won at the Appeal last week. And as a peace-loving leader, he appealed to security agencies to enforce the judgement of the court.

“How can such a man be accused of a destabilisation plot? I think anyone accusing Oyetola of violence needs to have his/her head properly examined.