By John Ogunsemore

The Lagos State Government has sealed off the Afolabi Ege Plantain Market indefinitely over illegal waste disposal.

Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin disclosed this in a statement shared on X on Thursday.

He said the action was taken after LAWMA’s Public Waste Operations Team discovered the market was the source of large heaps of discarded plantain stalks irresponsibly dumped on the median at Iyana Iba.

Gbadegesin said, “Yesterday morning, the @Lawma_gov Public Waste Operations Team discovered large heaps of discarded plantain stalks irresponsibly dumped on the median at Iyana Iba.

“Following swift monitoring and compliance investigations, the source of the waste was traced to Afolabi Ege Plantain Market this morning.

“In accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law (2017), the market was sealed indefinitely at dawn today, Thursday, 17th July 2025, to serve as a deterrent against such infractions.”

The LAWMA boss urged all market stakeholders and residents to adopt responsible waste disposal practices, noting that every business, home, and individual has a role to play in keeping the environment clean and healthy.