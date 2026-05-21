By Fidelis Ugbomeh

In a unique fashion of blending housing with accessibility, Etionary Properties Management Limited recently organised a train ride from Lagos to Ibadan to showcase a residential estate at Moniya, to prospective home owners.

With about 112 guests on board alongside dignatories from diaspora, the two and half hour trip formed part of official unveiling of Casaverde Resort and Residential Estate to prospective home owners.

Promoters of the project: “Casaverde Resort” branded the train coaches they reserved for the trip creating a unique exclusive and immersive experience for guests right from the point of boarding.

The branding enhanced visibility of the project and reinforced the identity of the estate throughout the journey to Moniya where the Estate is located just after 35 minutes drive from the terminal thereby ensuring access to residents and visitors alike.

The rail journey formed a key part of the experience, allowing guests who are taking a trip to the project site for the first time, to witness firsthand the comfort, safety, and efficiency of train travel.

The initiative highlighted the seamless integration of transportation and real estate, while showcasing the accessibility and appeal of the development.

Guests onboard expressed excitement and satisfaction with the train service, noting the comfortability and smoothness of the journey.

Speaking on this development, Chief Executive of Etionary Properties Management Limited, Mrs. Ivie Omas, disclosed that the site was primarily selected because of its proximity to the train station adding that it was for the same reason that rail mode was chosen as best alternative to take patrons to their sites.

She emphasized the need for the rail line to connect to various parts of the country to enhance mobility.

Omas noted that the presence of the train would no doubt boost the investment value of the estate urging individuals and investors to take advantage of the opportunity,

While calling on government to link various parts of the Country by rail so as to enhance mobility She described the housing estate project as a strategic and rewarding investment.

The trip coordinator, Ms. Chika Nnaji, described Casaverde resort as a country home set within a serene and peaceful environment, designed to offer comfort and relaxation.

She explained that incorporating rail travel into the unveiling experience was intentional, to allow clients appreciate train travel as one of the safest and quickest means of transportation.

She also commended the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for its hospitality and support throughout the trip.

The Casaverde rail trip to Moniya was a successful and well-coordinated event, effectively promoting both the estate and the benefits of rail transportation.

With its strategic location, accessibility, and innovative branding approach, the Casaverde resort and residential estate stands out as a promising investment destination.