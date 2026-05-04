Pyrates not a secret cult -Soyinka

By Adewale Sanyaolu

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said the Pyrates Confraternity is not a secret cult, insisting that the group had been misunderstood over the years.

Soyinka spoke in Abuja at the weekend during the laying of the foundation stone for the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) secretariat at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry complex.

He said many Nigerians still hold wrong views about the organisation despite its public activities and contributions to society.

“The larger society still finds it difficult to accept the obvious, that this is not a secret cult,” he said.

According to him, negative perceptions have continued to trail the association, even as it remains involved in humanitarian work, advocacy and public enlightenment.

Soyinka also questioned why NAS is often labelled a cult while other groups involved in violent and secret activities receive less attention.

He said the new secretariat would help strengthen the association’s operations, including its humanitarian and advocacy programmes across the country.

He urged members to remain committed to the group’s core values of justice, discipline, integrity and service.

NAS Capoon, Dr Joseph Oteri, described the project as a major step for the association, noting that it would serve as a centre for coordination and engagement.

Chairdawg of Tortuga-in-Council, Chief Bassey Edem, said the secretariat would stand as a symbol of the association’s commitment to justice and human dignity.

President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chief Emeka Obegolu, commended NAS for its contributions to community development, including medical outreach and advocacy.

Chairman of the NAS Board of Trustees, Prof. Olatunde Makanju, described the event as a milestone and praised Soyinka’s leadership and contributions to the association.

He also commended Prof. Adesoji Adesugba for donating the land for the project and called for speedy development of the site.

Adesugba said the donation was his way of giving back to the organisation, urging members to complete the project within seven months.

He expressed confidence that the association has the capacity to deliver a befitting national secretariat.