Protest: Baptist convention suggests way to peace 

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Israel Akanji, has provided some suggestions to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on ways he could tackle the challenges that had caused civil unrest in the country.

Rev Akanji, in an open letter to the President, listed 15 points that he believes, would bring lasting peace and socioeconomic growth and development in the country.

He said: “The three tiers of the government have to accept and acknowledge the fact that there is hardship in the land, and in response, come up with realistic ways of leading the nation out of the problems at such a time as this.

“Government should be clearly seen to be appealing to the people for more patience as they work assiduously to engage and ameliorate the hardship in the land. The current palliatives being released can be likened to a drop in the ocean of our problems.

“They should further address the security situation in the country with a view to returning farmers to their farms in order to curb food insecurity in the country.

“They should mobilise our teaming youths with incentives to make farming attractive before the rainy season ends, and they should also assist in bringing back the culture of storing farm produce in the silos nationwide, and also endeavour to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the teaming, intelligent and energetic youths of our country.”

Other suggestions are for the government to bring tax holiday and other incentives to the industrial and business sectors, particularly in order to bring back all small and big industries that have left the country to help generate massive employment.

“Very importantly, the government should revisit the fuel subsidy removal by significantly reducing the current price of all fuel products in the country, and should quickly direct the Apex Bank to rescue the Naira from unending depreciation. No country allows its currency to fade away and expect to have civil peace and rest.

“Government at all levels should follow the footsteps of the House of Representatives that reduced the wages of its members. Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) should also do the same if the number of the cabinet cannot be reduced, and in addition to that, the lifestyles of political office holders should reflect the reality on ground in the nation in the areas of emoluments and benefits.”

He also advised the governments to engage with the traditional rulers, religious

leaders and other stakeholders before introducing policies that could trigger civil unrest.

“Facilitate dialogue with all stakeholders in order to douse tension in the country, and should take all early warning signals of danger seriously insisting that if the cries and calls of the masses had been respected and given the urgent attention they deserved, we are not likely to get to the level we now have reached.”

He further suggested that government must maintain constant communication with Nigerians to explain situations and answer questions being asked. ‘Silence, when speech is needed, is not helpful for our generation, which constantly thrives on information.

“Therefore, all levels of government must seek to utilize their opportunities to address the people of our country. It is expedient that Government should speak to the people. The people are eager to hear.”