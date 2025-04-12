From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In a bid to prevent a breakdown of law and order due to a clash of venues, the New Associates, a pro-President Bola Tinubu political group, has shifted its much-anticipated mega rally slated for today in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The mega rally aimed to drum up support and express solidarity with President Tinubu over developmental strides in Bayelsa and the Niger Delta and also thank him for appointing notable Bayelsans into his government.

It was also to be used as an avenue to inaugurate the Bayelsa State chapter of the group and appreciate its grand patron, Chief Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Leader of the New Associates in Bayelsa, George Turnah in a press conference addressed in Yenagoa, said the group had to shift its rally to April 26 to avoid clash with Pro-Governor Douye Diri and Pro-Aminu Tambuwal groups that had fixed their rallies on the same day and the same venue.

Turnah, who noted that his group is a peaceful organisation that values the lives of every Ijaw man and Nigerian, said it shifted its rally in deference to notable Ijaw leaders who had pleaded for a shift in date.

While commending Wike and other leaders of the group for their support, he expressed happiness with the support and enthusiasm the group has attracted in Bayelsa state.

“In light of recent developments, you may recall that several Pro Diri and Pro Tambuwal groups have issued public notices expressing their intentions to hold solidarity rallies in support of their respective leaders, opting to do so on the same date and at the same venue we have chosen for our programme,” Turnah said.