The Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Bola Tinubu, Aliyu Audu, has resigned from his position.

Audu’s resignation is contained in a letter dated June 8, 2025, and submitted through the office of the president’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the letter, Audu said he refuses to be a tool for turning Nigeria into a one-party state, while adding that the present administration still has his support.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, effective immediately.

“Though I do not align with the PDP, I refuse to be used directly or indirectly as an instrument to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state. That would be a betrayal of both divine favour and democratic principle.

“After all that God has done for us as a nation, especially in these times, we owe it to Him and to posterity to uphold values that reflect justice, balance, and liberty. True democracy thrives on healthy competition, not political domination.

“If we now begin to silence or crush opposition simply because we have the upper hand, then we are no different from the very system we once criticised under Obasanjo in 2003. Such a path is not only politically reckless; it is spiritually dangerous.

“And it runs contrary to the divine order, which upholds freedom of choice and diversity of thought. God, in His wisdom, allows even belief and disbelief to coexist. Why then should we, mere mortals, fear ideological pluralism?

“Let us build a Nigeria where our strength lies not in uniformity, but in the maturity to compete with ideas, vision, and integrity. Only then can we truly say we are progressing. May Allah SWT forgive us our shortcomings and direct us on the path of righteousness.

“I will continue to support our government in power, not just because I helped bring I,t but also because I believe in the success recorded in the area of economic reforms.

“We just differ on political views as I pride myself with being a progressive and a promoter of democratic values, which seems to be lost in the unholy alliance of PBAT with Wike.

“That does not mean our gbas gbos will seize o. We still here for the attacks and counterattacks. Oya Agbadorians over to you,” he penned.